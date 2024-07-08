BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $22.15 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.25% of MKS Instruments worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $139.20.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.