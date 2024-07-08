BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $22.32 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LW opened at $82.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.