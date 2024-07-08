BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $23.60 Million Stock Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 109.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,092,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 784.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

