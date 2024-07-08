BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $23.62 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 234.6% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $7,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $165.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.64 and its 200-day moving average is $162.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

