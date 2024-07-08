BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Loews were worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,210,000 after buying an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after buying an additional 266,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $73.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Loews Profile



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

