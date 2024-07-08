BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $24.99 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,934 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $24,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

