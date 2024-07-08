BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 830,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

