BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,947 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Guess? were worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,954 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guess? by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Guess? by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,447,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

