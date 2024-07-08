BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 12,495 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of HII opened at $243.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.92 and its 200 day moving average is $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

