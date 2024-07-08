BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 19,113 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $143.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.