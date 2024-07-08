BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 27,380 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.