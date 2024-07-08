BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 71,097 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker
In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.89 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $153.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
