BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $310.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.