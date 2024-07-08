BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

