BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

