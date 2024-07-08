BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,281,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WST opened at $322.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.40. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.