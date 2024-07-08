BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 60,020 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,020 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after buying an additional 54,993 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,524,000 after buying an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

EXPD opened at $123.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

