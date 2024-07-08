BNP Paribas Invests $1.03 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,956,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after buying an additional 385,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.58. 171,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,833. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

