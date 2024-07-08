BNP Paribas Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 111.1% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.36. The company had a trading volume of 671,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,616. The company has a market capitalization of $295.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

