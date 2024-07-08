Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.56.

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

