Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brady to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

BRC opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. Brady has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

