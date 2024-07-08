Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

Brinker International stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

