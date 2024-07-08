Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626,053. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

