Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 257.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.60. 9,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average of $200.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.