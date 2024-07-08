Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.34. 118,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,892. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

