Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $87.56

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Several analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

