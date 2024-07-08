Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $25.10

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Raymond James lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 82,494 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
