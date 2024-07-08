Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $25.10

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Raymond James lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 82,494 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

