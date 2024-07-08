Brokers Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 149.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

