Brokers Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $203.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.50. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

