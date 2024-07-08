Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

