BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

BRP Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE:DOO opened at C$86.07 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

