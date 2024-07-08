Brunner (LON:BUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,370.00

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,370 ($17.33) and last traded at GBX 1,349.81 ($17.07), with a volume of 27137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($17.08).

Brunner Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,324.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,264.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Brunner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,421.05%.

About Brunner

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

