Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.07. 1,942,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

