Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,847 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 465.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,847 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,454,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,721,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,183 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $36.60. 944,331 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.