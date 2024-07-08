Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,663. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

