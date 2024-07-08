Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 3.3 %

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.17. 322,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,078. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.