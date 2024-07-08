Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after purchasing an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,381. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

