Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. 209,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,720. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.