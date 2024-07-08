Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 2,482 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.18. 319,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average is $243.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

