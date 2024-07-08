Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VTEB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.28. 1,160,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

