Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

