Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

