Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 247.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,470. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

