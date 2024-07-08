Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,098 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 280,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 278,581 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,910,000.

SCHQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 135,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

