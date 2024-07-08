Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $914.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,503. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $924.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

