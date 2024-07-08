Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $35.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $771.23. The company had a trading volume of 938,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $732.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $744.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

