Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 581,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,552,000 after acquiring an additional 566,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

MMC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.65. 258,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $216.89. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

