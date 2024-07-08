Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.73. 2,560,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

