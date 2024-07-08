Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kirby by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kirby by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Kirby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.21. 56,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,069. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,806 shares of company stock worth $3,945,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

