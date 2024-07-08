Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,350. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3012 dividend. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

